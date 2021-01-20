7.8 C
Pave Aways makes new investment in Wales to underpin demand

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based building contractor Pave Aways is opening a second office in Wales to support the growth of its work in Mid Wales.

Jamie Evans, Pave Aways Construction Director, at Ladywell House in Newtown where it will open its new office.
The firm is adding a new base in Newtown to its Welsh headquarters in Wrexham to underpin its increasing presence in the region.

Its office at Ladywell House, which will open when the country’s latest lockdown ends, will be led by construction director Jamie Evans and used by its Mid Wales based team. Pave Aways completed the £2.1m conversion of the former office building into a hub for small business for the Heart of Wales Property Service last year.

The firm is currently working on contracts valued at more than £26m with a third of that, including new homes for Powys County Council in Newtown and Sarn, taking place in Wales.

Pave Aways, which has a Shropshire base in Knockin, near Oswestry, recently handed over the council’s first Passivhaus school in Welshpool in 2020 and has also been appointed to the Welsh Procurement Alliance’s Dynamic Purchasing System for Housing Construction.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We already have a strong presence in Mid Wales and have worked on some key schemes in the region but this will allow us to provide a specific focus for our clients in the county.

“We believe in having a positive impact on the area where we work and the addition of our new office will have a beneficial effect on the local economy. It will enable us to enhance the community support and education and training opportunities we can offer.”

He added: “It’s a very exciting development for us and a great way to start 2021, especially after such a challenging year generally for construction. This is a positive step forward and signals our commitment to our clients in Mid Wales.”

Shropshire Live Business
