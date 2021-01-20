New innovation will help entrepreneurs

A local business consultancy has introduced an exciting innovation to help people who are setting up their own companies.

Johnny Themans

Good2Great, based in Bridgnorth, specialise in providing support and guidance to new enterprises and established firms.

It has just launched a pioneering scanning tool which will give a boost to its ‘step up’ programme for new companies.

“We think we are one of very few consultancies in the UK to be using the new ‘E-Scan’ tool,” said Sally Themans of Good2Great.

“It has been pioneered by Dr. Martijn Driessen in the Netherlands where it is already producing great results.

“We have all received training in order to be able to guide would-be business people and interpret results.

“As business coaches we can’t rely on gut feeling alone when assessing new entrepreneurs and their ideas.

“This personality test has been developed to check if people are up to being their own boss – it will uncover their entrepreneurial potential and skills.

“The online scan gives people – in about 15 minutes – a detailed and accurate entrepreneur self-assessment profile.

“It helps us to have a discussion about a client’s personality traits and it is not only for potential entrepreneurs who are thinking about starting a new business, but also business leaders who can turn an idea into entrepreneurial success,” Sally explained.

Dr. Martijn Driessen commented: ”Over 1,000,000 aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide have gained instant insight into their business mindset profile with E-Scan so far, and in several programmes survival rates went up to 89% after five years after using it.

“Coaches use the tool to help their clients succeed better and faster and I am now glad to be welcoming a partner like Good2Great Ltd to provide this valuable tool for the entrepreneurs in Shropshire and the Midlands.

