Demand for digital drives new appointments for Shropshire website agency

A Shropshire website agency is expanding its team to cope with increased demand for digital services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

Clickingmad, based at Castle Terrace in Bridgnorth, had its best ever year in 2020 after securing and delivering projects for several new contracts including Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s fastest growing independent financial advice firms and UK manufacturer Tension Control Bolts.

With digital communications rising quickly to the top of the priority list for many businesses during the pandemic, the company has also experienced a significant increase in the levels of support required by their existing clients including the daily management of 45 individual websites for an international veterinary brand.

To support further growth in the business, managing director Shaun Carvill, said the time had come to expand the team with the appointment of a new website developer and a new addition to its digital marketing team.

He said: “I don’t think any business could plan for what 2020 had in store. Most of our staff have been with the company for over 10 years

“When Covid-19 hit last March, like many businesses, we had to adapt quickly to the changes. Staff moved to a remote-working set up and we invested heavily in new tools and technology. It was a real challenge to keep operations running smoothly but we succeeded.

“At the same time, we had a really important job to do for our clients in terms of making sure their websites were up to date and communicating the latest coronavirus messaging to their own customers and ensuring they were ready to support any new or enhanced digital marketing campaigns.

“Without doubt the coronavirus pandemic has served to accelerate digitisation of businesses and our 21 years in digital have helped us be right at the forefront of this shift.

“We think this movement will continue throughout 2021 as businesses carry on adapting to the pandemic and ever-changing economic landscape.

“Taking on another developer and expanding our digital marketing team will give us scope to support more businesses needing to make either the initial shift to digital or improve the assets they already have and we’re hoping to have these new appointments in place very soon.”

