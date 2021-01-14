6.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home Business

Shropshire farmers need to watch closely as payment scheme changes take shape

By Shropshire Live Business

Big changes to the way that farmers and landowners are awarded funding took effect from 1 January 2021 – but the full picture is still to emerge.

Agricultural lawyer Alexandra Phillips from Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors :

Agricultural lawyer Alexandra Phillips is urging landowners to make sure they watch closely as the new Agriculture Act takes shape, starting with the end of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

Ms Phillips, a senior associate at Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors, said it was still not clear what opportunities and schemes would replace that support, which has been so important to so many businesses in the farming industry.

The BPS is being phased out over the next seven years during the agricultural transition period, starting with the UK leaving the EU Common Agricultural Policy as part of Brexit.

The new Act will instead provide financial support to reward farmers and land managers for good work to improve air, water and soil quality, flood management efforts and the protection of wildlife, but the form that this will take has not yet been set in stone.

Ms Phillips said: “The Government has been very up front about scaling back BPS, with the funding due to be halved by 2024, but frustratingly it isn’t clear what’s going to happen in the final three years after that.

“We know the government is working with the CLA and other bodies to develop new schemes to replace it, along with the Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme which is currently being trialled for roll out in 2024 and the Sustainable Farming Incentive, the core elements of which are due to be introduced from 2022.

“The aim is to move away from what the government has said is an overly bureaucratic policy and towards maximising the land we have to produce high quality, sustainable food with a focus on environmental measures and the provision of “public goods”.

“These changes took effect from the start of the year, but it is a moveable feast and therefore everyone in farming or with rural land needs to watch closely how it develops and see how it affects them, because the final shape of the replacement for BPS still needs to be decided.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Telford pharmacy one of the first to offer covid vaccines

A Telford pharmacy is one of the first in the country to offer vaccinations protecting against Covid-19 as the NHS accelerates the biggest vaccination programme in its history.
Read Article

Telford and Wrekin road repairs and improvement programme ramps up during lockdown

Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways crews are using lockdown as an opportunity to bring forward scheduled maintenance and improvement works.
Read Article

AONB motocross enforcement action upheld by inspector

Motocross events will have to cease on land in Shropshire’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty after a planning inspector backed Shropshire Council’s enforcement action.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town announce that Jan Zamburek has returned to Brentford

Czech midfielder Jan Zamburek has returned to Championship side Brentford after Shrewsbury Town terminated his loan agreement.
Read Article

Several Shrewsbury Town players and staff members test positive for Covid-19

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has today confirmed that several members of the Town squad and first team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
Read Article

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Schneider Electric UK trio Filipe Tavares, Sam Kavanagh and Martin Stanton at Telford College

Management and leadership training for Schneider Electric trio

Telford College is helping a group of senior staff members from Schneider Electric UK to improve their management and leadership skills.
Read Article
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

AceOn back Prince Charles’ new Earth Charter

Energy storage and battery pioneer AceOn has thrown its weight behind a new campaign by Prince Charles to build a sustainable future for the planet.
Read Article

Shropshire hauliers urged to check rules before leaving the UK

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is urging haulage companies to ensure their staff are Covid tested before trying to leave the UK – to avoid potentially costly delays.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Andrew and Natasha Whitman

Shropshire hotel provides perfect wedding day despite the pandemic

Newlyweds Natasha and Andrew Whitman say the Covid-19 pandemic did not spoil their dream day in December – thanks in no small part to staff at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
mist
6.9 ° C
8.3 °
4 °
93 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
6 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP