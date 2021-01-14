Management and leadership training for Schneider Electric trio

Telford College is helping a group of senior staff members from Schneider Electric UK to improve their management and leadership skills.

Schneider Electric UK trio Filipe Tavares, Sam Kavanagh and Martin Stanton at Telford College

Filipe Tavares, Sam Kavanagh and Martin Stanton have signed up for one of the college’s leadership and management development programmes.

The courses are tailored to the needs of existing managers who require a formal qualification, new or aspiring managers, or those looking to develop skills to progress through the ranks at their workplace.

Filipe, originally from Portugal but now living in Priorslee, has worked at Schneider for more than two years, including over a year as a team leader.

He said: “My operations manager and supervisor decided to offer me the opportunity to come to Telford College to complete my leadership and management qualification, which I gratefully accepted

“The knowledge I have been learning from this course is great; I am looking forward to taking the best from it and using it at work.”

Sam, from Church Aston, works in the tailored care department at Schneider as a senior supervisor and account manager.

She said: “I’m doing this apprenticeship to gain more knowledge on how to understand and lead people – and hopefully progress into a management role.”

And Martin, from High Ercall, added: “I work at Schneider as a supervisor for the inbound care team. I am doing this course to gain further knowledge and help prepare me for a management role.”

Schneider Electric UK, which has a customer experience centre at Stafford Park in Telford helping customers with power and energy management, has long-standing training links with Telford College

Sue Gomer, Telford College’s assistant principal – who herself used to work at the company – said: “These management training courses help people to better understand their roles and responsibilities, and provide the confidence to carry out their duties more effectively.

“Our aim is to provide cost-effective development which unlocks individual capabilities.

“All courses are flexible, offering a range of units to create the course which is most suitable to both the company’s requirements and the individual’s training needs.”

