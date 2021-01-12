Shropshire company’s creative product proves huge success during lockdown

A kit to try a new creative product has been more popular than bosses at a Shropshire company could have imagined – with sales increasing more than tenfold in lockdown.

Jesmonite Starter Kit

Over 1,600 Jesmonite starter kits, for people to try out the multi-purpose flexible material, have been sold since they launched in August 2019.

The Bishop’s Castle based business sold 431 last month, compared to 37 in December the year before – an increase of 1065%.

And Jesmonite staff have been working incredibly hard to meet the demand of both the starter kits and other orders coming in.

Tim Sharman of Jesmonite believes lockdown has meant people are searching for new creative ideas and had the time to try something new, which drove sales.

He said: “We are thrilled with how popular the Jesmonite starter kits have been.

“It is proving a great entertainment for people to try something new, for a beginner or those keen to explore Jesmonite further.

“With many art studios shut, those in the creative industries have found this is a

great way to produce art from their home and we have also heard of quite a few new

businesses selling products made of Jesmonite launching this last year too.

“We are thrilled that our product is helping people keep occupied, learn something

new and stay positive during lockdown.”

The eco-friendly material is widely used in building and artistic projects. It has been used to create an award in the music industry, fake food for use at places like National Trust houses, replica food for major coffee companies and many other ideas, all shared on social media.

Marketing consultant Katy Williams saw the potential of social media. A post about the Starter Kit on TikTok got people worldwide liking, commenting, and emailing asking how to get one. The videos have been viewed around 24,000 times.

She said: “We have seen a lot of interest on our social media platforms, people wanting to try new things and see what they can do with Jesmonite at home.

“We also have tutorials and tips on how to make your own coasters with the product on our YouTube channel.”

The starter kit includes everything needed to make four coasters, including pigments, reusable silicone moulds, and step-by-step instructions.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...