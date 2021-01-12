Albrighton’s M3 appoints new Digital Marketing Director to lead Birmingham office

One of the West Midlands fastest-growing advertising agencies has made a high-profile appointment to help it capitalise on 15% growth in 2020.

Andrew Cove

Albrighton-based M3 has recruited Andrew Cove as its new Digital Marketing Director and he will be responsible for leading the firm’s Birmingham office and 8-strong team in the pursuit of £400,000 of new business over the next twelve months.

The specialist in e-commerce sales, lead acquisition and driving digital marketing performance will use his vast experience at Gymshark and SevenCapital to develop new client relationships in the West Midlands and across the rest of the UK.

He also wants to establish the agency as a thought leader and intends to build on ‘Smart Talks’ by creating a year-long series of online and face-to-face best practice digital events for the region’s marketing community.

“My long-term mission is for Birmingham to be the best digital hub in the UK, competing seriously with the likes of London and Dublin,” explained Andrew, who has also been a business mentor for a number of local start-ups.

“I have been very impressed with how M3 has grown in recent years and, when the chance came to join the company, I had to take it. There’s a real opportunity to strengthen our digital performance and e-commerce sales capabilities and ensure that it complements the beautiful design and creative we have become known for.”

He continued: “It’s now more essential than ever that businesses invest in digital, from our local restaurants being found first in Google searches to retailers having a total digital transformation.

“Our role will be to help them navigate this journey and ensure they are able to access solutions that will cut through the marketing hype and make a positive impact on their bottom line.”

M3, which celebrated 21 years in business in 2020, offers brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services to a client base that features Solmar Villas, Marston’s and Formula One Autocentres.

It decided to add to existing offices in Albrighton and London by investing in a dedicated hub in Birmingham in 2018, giving it a footprint in the city and the ability to attract some of the best marketing talent in the sector.

In just two years, it has grown from a two-person operation to an eight-strong team, delivering in excess of £500,000 of fees every year and providing digital solutions and services to Capstone Foster Care and Diamond Heaven.

M3 is also making exciting inroads into the pharma and fashion industries with a series of wins, whilst the latest deal has seen it engage with West Midlands Metro.

Nick Lovett, Managing Director of M3, concluded: “We have a massive opportunity in Birmingham and Andrew is exactly the landmark appointment we need to help us realise our growth plans.

“His experience at two massively successful brands will be critical, as he helps our young and vibrant team deliver performance-driven digital solutions to an increasing number of clients.”

