Reech Media welcomes Faye Hudson as Client Success Manager

Reech Media, a Shropshire-based full-service Marketing Agency, has appointed Faye Hudson as Client Success Manager.

Faye Hudson

Since founded in 2009, the agency has grown from a one-man-band to a team of industry experts. Located on Shrewsbury Business Park, Reech has grown to become an award-winning, full-service marketing agency.

Faye joins Reech as a result of a growing client base. Working closely alongside other members of the Client Relationship Team, Faye will manage an extensive list of clients from a variety of industries and will oversee projects across a range of marketing channels, including brand identity, print, marketing, digital, social media, website development and more. Faye will also be responsible for building and maintaining working relationships with the existing client base at Reech by planning, delivering and evaluating both traditional and digital marketing strategies.

Faye joins Reech with a strong marketing background. Following her French studies at the University of Leeds, Faye has developed industry knowledge whilst working for an International Media Group in Paris. After this, Faye gained experience in FMCG Marketing, previously working as an Assistant Brand Manager for Müller in Market Drayton.

Commenting on her new role, Faye said: “I’m excited to be joining Reech at a time when the agency is seeing such strong growth. I’m looking forward to working with clients in Shropshire and beyond to deliver high-impact marketing campaigns that generate real growth for the businesses Reech work with.”

Zoe Bates, Client Services Director at Reech, said: “We are delighted to welcome Faye to the team as Reech enters another successful year in business. With our client base growing rapidly, Faye will draw upon her marketing experience to deliver effective strategies and further develop relationships with the different businesses we partner with.”

