Record year for Shropshire’s EAS Automation & Company sets ambitious targets for 2021

EAS, the automation company is celebrating a record year achieving sales in excess of £820,000, in only its fifth year of trading, and the company has set an ambitious target to surpass the £1m mark in 2021.

Phil Lewis Co founder EAS Automation

With a business model perfectly suited to today’s business challenges, EAS Automation with a head office based on the Maesbury Industrial Park in Oswestry, was founded in 2015 and provides Robotic Process Automation solutions to organisations across legal, pharma and public sectors. EAS focuses on supporting organisations with business process automation saving customers time, money and resources and is now considered one of the UK’s leading RPA specialist consultancies.

Over the past two years, the company has seen a significant increase in revenue, and has grown year on year, supporting major clients such as Vision Express, Acorn Insurance, and various NHS organisations. In 2018, the company turned over £393,000 and at the end of 2020, EAS turned over more than £823,000, delivering an impressive 109% increase in revenue over this two-year period.

In February 2020, EAS partnered with Acorn Insurance to help streamline key elements, reducing internal pressure on the business. Acorn Insurance are using automated systems for bank reconciliation, refunds, cancellations, and client debt referrals, saving the company over £1m in 2020.

Phil Lewis, co-founder and Director of EAS said, “After 5 years in business, 2020 has been our best year yet and we are immensely proud to report another successful year. Our expansion continues with our focus on customer service remaining central to everything we do. Our approach, as ever, is based on offering the best possible service throughout the customer journey, and as a result we continue to grow existing partnerships and foster new ones.

“Exciting plans are afoot for 2021 and beyond, and we feel confident that these will bring continued business expansion in the short term and for years to come. EAS continues to successfully help businesses to streamline and automate their processes using robots, freeing up their staff to focus on more value-add activities and innovation, while our robots take care of repetitive day to day tasks.”

Lewis Hardwick, co-founder and Director of EAS also commented, “We are unwavering in our commitment to ensuring every EAS customer and partner is empowered to improve business processes by helping to improve the way people work through process management and automation. Our business growth reflects the way automation systems are perceived as adding value to ensure business continuity and efficiency in the workplace.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...