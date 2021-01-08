0.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home Business

Cornovii Homes unveil new brand identity

By Shropshire Live Business

Cornovii Homes, Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housing company, has announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, logo and corporate values ahead of site construction commencing on their first development – Frith Close in Shrewsbury.

Cornovii Homes

In partnership with Reech Media, a full-service marketing agency located on Shrewsbury Business Park, Cornovii Homes has undergone a full branding overhaul ahead of formally entering the housing market in Shrewsbury, with further developments coming to Oswestry and Ellesmere later this year.

The company name itself, Cornovii Homes, draws upon the unique history of the Shropshire county; the Cornovii were Celtic people of Iron Age and Roman Britain, who lived in Shropshire and other parts of the UK. It was this that provided inspiration for the chosen name.

As part of the comprehensive branding process, four clearly-defined corporate values – Quality, Service, Community and Sustainability – were then created to form as the foundations on which Cornovii Homes is built. These values will help to educate everything that Cornovii Homes stands for and will shape all decision-making going forward.

Intended to reflect the corporate values, the new logo features leaves to convey sustainability, with each individual leaf coming together to represent different sectors of the local community. The roof in the negative space at the base of the lotus flower shows windows of a literal house, the physical product, while the organic, tree-like backdrop to the house represents the green surroundings of Shropshire – mirroring the message of Cornovii Homes being in the county for the benefit of the people living there.

Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director at Cornovii Homes, commented: “Our mission is to design and develop sustainable and eco-friendly homes for the community of Shropshire, so it was important that our new brand identity and corporate values reflected this. We feel that our new branding and company values clearly represents our business proposition, and our logo will work effortlessly across both digital and traditional marketing channels. We look forward to seeing the brand roll out as we launch our Frith Close development in Shrewsbury.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Strategic Planning and Housing, added: “It is great to see Cornovii Homes boldly supporting the Council’s commitments on sustainable development and climate change. The branding and the values of the company accurately reflect the Council’s ambitions and expectations for its owned company.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Among the ideas suggested is creating a riverside walkway and park by rerouting traffic away from Smithfield Road.

Ambitious and bold ideas set out in Shrewsbury Big Town Plan’s Masterplan Vision

A range of ambitious and bold opportunities for Shrewsbury are being set out in a “Masterplan Vision” for how the town could evolve over the next two decades.
Read Article
Principal Graham Guest is the first to receive a test in Telford College’s new Covid test centre.

New Covid testing centre is opened at Telford College

Telford College has opened a new Covid testing centre on campus, offering daily tests to staff and students.
Read Article

Witness appeal after man suffers head injury during assault in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a head injury during an assault in Telford last month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Several Shrewsbury Town players and staff members test positive for Covid-19

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has today confirmed that several members of the Town squad and first team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
Read Article

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan midfielder Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers

Steve Cotterill has completed his first signing as Shrewsbury Town manager with Harry Chapman penning a loan deal.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Faye Hudson

Reech Media welcomes Faye Hudson as Client Success Manager

Reech Media, a Shropshire-based full-service Marketing Agency, has appointed Faye Hudson as Client Success Manager.
Read Article
Phil Lewis Co founder EAS Automation

Record year for Shropshire’s EAS Automation & Company sets ambitious targets for 2021

EAS, the automation company is celebrating a record year of sales and has set an ambitious target to surpass the £1m mark in 2021.
Read Article
Cornovii Homes

Cornovii Homes unveil new brand identity

Cornovii Homes, Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housing company, has announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Charlton School students packing the festive hampers

Students supply festive cheer to Telford families in need

Pupils from Charlton School in Wellington have delivered dozens of festive hampers to help families in need this Christmas.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
mist
0.9 ° C
1.1 °
0.6 °
93 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Sat
2 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
2 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP