Cornovii Homes unveil new brand identity

Cornovii Homes, Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housing company, has announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, logo and corporate values ahead of site construction commencing on their first development – Frith Close in Shrewsbury.

In partnership with Reech Media, a full-service marketing agency located on Shrewsbury Business Park, Cornovii Homes has undergone a full branding overhaul ahead of formally entering the housing market in Shrewsbury, with further developments coming to Oswestry and Ellesmere later this year.

The company name itself, Cornovii Homes, draws upon the unique history of the Shropshire county; the Cornovii were Celtic people of Iron Age and Roman Britain, who lived in Shropshire and other parts of the UK. It was this that provided inspiration for the chosen name.

As part of the comprehensive branding process, four clearly-defined corporate values – Quality, Service, Community and Sustainability – were then created to form as the foundations on which Cornovii Homes is built. These values will help to educate everything that Cornovii Homes stands for and will shape all decision-making going forward.

Intended to reflect the corporate values, the new logo features leaves to convey sustainability, with each individual leaf coming together to represent different sectors of the local community. The roof in the negative space at the base of the lotus flower shows windows of a literal house, the physical product, while the organic, tree-like backdrop to the house represents the green surroundings of Shropshire – mirroring the message of Cornovii Homes being in the county for the benefit of the people living there.

Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director at Cornovii Homes, commented: “Our mission is to design and develop sustainable and eco-friendly homes for the community of Shropshire, so it was important that our new brand identity and corporate values reflected this. We feel that our new branding and company values clearly represents our business proposition, and our logo will work effortlessly across both digital and traditional marketing channels. We look forward to seeing the brand roll out as we launch our Frith Close development in Shrewsbury.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Strategic Planning and Housing, added: “It is great to see Cornovii Homes boldly supporting the Council’s commitments on sustainable development and climate change. The branding and the values of the company accurately reflect the Council’s ambitions and expectations for its owned company.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...