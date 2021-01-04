0.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home Business

New policy officer appointed at Shropshire Chamber

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new policy officer.

Josh Carpenter
Josh Carpenter

Josh Carpenter is a former student of Adams’ Grammar School in Newport, and Madeley Academy in Telford.

He has previously worked in the invoice finance and central finance departments at Lloyds Banking Group, and has a BA in Political Science and International Relations.

“I am delighted to be joining Shropshire Chamber,” he said. “Every member knows the value that the Chamber adds to their business, and assisting such a fantastic team in delivering that value is something I’m passionate about.

“2020 was a bizarre year to say the least, but in my new role I am keen to get to grips with the challenges 2021 may pose.”

In addition to his time at Lloyds Banking Group, Josh has also previously worked with the Envision charity in Birmingham, coaching underprivileged students with business skills.

And he has a level one Mandarin language proficiency grade, achieved at East China Normal University.

Josh takes over the policy officer role from Fergus Hamilton Collard, who has returned to university to study a postgraduate degree in International Political Economy.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s director of business, said: “We are delighted to welcome Josh to this pivotal role. It’s our objective to ensure that the voice of all businesses, whatever their size, are heard when councils and government agencies are formulating policy or consulting the business community.

“Our activity ensures Shropshire businesses are represented in policy decisions at all levels of government.

“We formulate our policies on the back of extensive engagement with members, through lobbying and consultations, Chamber forums, and our quarterly economic survey which feeds directly into UK-wide data.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Kenneth and Caroline Harrold, patients at the Cleobury Mortimer Medical Centre receive their vaccinations.

Coronavirus: Priority groups set to receive vaccine by mid-February

The NHS vaccination programme is underway in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin with plans to deliver the vaccine by the middle of February to the four top priority groups.
Read Article

Fire severely damages property in Brockton

Firefighters have tackled a fire which has severely damaged a house in Brockton near Minsterley.
Read Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus.

Coronavirus: New national covid restrictions for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new national covid restrictions for England as cases rise rapidly across the country.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan midfielder Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers

Steve Cotterill has completed his first signing as Shrewsbury Town manager with Harry Chapman penning a loan deal.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Blackpool

Shrewsbury Town extend their unbeaten record against Blackpool to 12 matches as Steve Cotterill’s side earn another impressive victory.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New lockdown grants to support businesses and protect jobs

Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors are to receive a one-off grant worth up to £9,000, the Chancellor has announced.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Lockdown is a fresh body blow to Shropshire businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has responded to Boris Johnson's announcement - describing it as a 'bodyblow for businesses' in the county.
Read Article
Josh Carpenter

New policy officer appointed at Shropshire Chamber

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new policy officer.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Charlton School students packing the festive hampers

Students supply festive cheer to Telford families in need

Pupils from Charlton School in Wellington have delivered dozens of festive hampers to help families in need this Christmas.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
0.4 ° C
0.6 °
0 °
98 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Wed
2 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
1 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP