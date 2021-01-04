Faith’s new business is riding high for 2021

A Shropshire woman’s search to find sustainable equestrian products has become a reality after she launched her own company.

Keen horsewoman Faith Page, of Bomere Heath, is galloping into 2021 with her new environmentally friendly brand.

Eco Equestrian took off after Faith attended a startup Masterclass run by Bridgnorth-based business consultancy Good2Great.

“I had been looking for some ethically-sourced jodhpurs and could not find any so decided to market my own,” explained Faith.

“I attended the master class run by Good2Great and I don’t think I could have done this without their support.

“They gave me the confidence to put my ideas into action and showed me what steps I needed to make before taking the plunge. They’re a great bunch at Good2Great – friendly, smart and honest.”

Sally Themans of Good2Great added “Faith’s drive and enthusiasm coupled with her solid business plan bode well for her future success. The Masterclass that she attended is open to all would-be entrepreneurs in Shropshire who want to follow her example. What’s more it is now fully funded by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils in conjunction with the European Regional Development Fund which means it’s free to attend.”

Faith said that sustainability was at the heart of Eco Equestrian – from the recycled materials in her EcoJods, to the biodegradable packaging around them and even the ethical bank she uses.

“The vast majority of material for the jodhpurs is made from recycled textiles and garments and I’m working with the fabric company to develop a material which is 100 per cent recycled and sustainable, using natural fibres to replace the elastane content.

“Launching a business during a pandemic isn’t ideal, but I’ve had some amazing feedback, with customers loving the fit of the garments, the phone pockets and their warmth.

“Despite the challenging times, I’m confident sustainable businesses like my own – who are manufacturing in the UK – will play a significant part in the economic recovery. People are becoming increasingly aware of climate issues and how their shopping habits can make a positive difference on the planet.”

Faith hopes to expand her range into jodhpurs for men and children’s and launch competition wear and other sustainable equestrian products, such as gloves, jackets, boots, horse rugs and hay nets.



