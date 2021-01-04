Bright sparks begin electrical apprenticeships at Telford College

A new intake of electrical installation and maintenance apprentices have begun their training at Telford College.

Some of the new electrical installation and maintenance apprentices in the Telford College workshops.

They are on a three-year programme, studying for an advanced level three qualification.

The trainees come from a range of businesses in Shropshire, including Now Electrical, CMK Electrical, Rose Electrical, TC Electrical, Roycroft, Randles Building Solutions, Swancote Energy, Albinroy, Lloyds Electrical Design, and PP Electrical.

Lora Rogers, recruitment officer at Telford College, said: “We have worked closely with many employers to help them recruit new members of staff, and upskill existing employees.

“These apprentices will be attending college once a week to gain practical experience in our own purpose-built electrical installations workshop and modern classrooms during term time.

“This, alongside their paid employment, will give them practical and theory knowledge and experience, covering a number of specialist subject areas.”

Lora added: “Apprenticeships help to provide a skilled workforce for the future and are proven to increase staff loyalty and retention by significantly improving their future prospects.

“We’re keen to help local businesses to invest in their staff, or take advantage of our free recruitment service to build and grow their team for 2021.

Telford College offers around 40 different apprenticeships, across all subject areas and abilities, and works with nearly 700 employers.

