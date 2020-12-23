Christmas windows celebrated in Shrewsbury

Businesses in Shrewsbury are celebrating after putting themselves in the shop window for a Christmas competition.

Heart and Arrow on St Johns Hill, winners of the small window category and the public vote, for an outstanding effort.

Shrewsbury Business Chamber in partnership with Shrewsbury BID organised the Christmas Window competition – and the winners, Heart and Arrow, Templeton Jones and Home Essentials were announced today.

The chamber has organised an annual Christmas window dressing event in the town for a number of years, inviting large and small businesses to decorate their window frontages to a specific theme.

This year’s competition featured three categories – smaller shops, larger shops and charity shops – with the winner and runner-up in each category being awarded certificates.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Business Chamber Chairman, said: “Congratulations to all of the businesses who took part and for everyone who took the time to vote – we had nearly 1,000 votes, which was amazing.

“It has been an extremely successful competition, adding an array of colour and raising spirits at the end of what has been a very difficult year.

“Special mention goes to Heart and Arrow on St Johns Hill, winners of the small window category and the public vote, for an outstanding effort. Their snow globe was particularly impressive – something which clearly shows off their working trade skills.

“Runners up were Wyle Blue World on Wyle Cop who regularly wow people with their window throughout the year.

“Templeton Jones in Princess Street won the large window competition and was closely followed by Tanners on Wyle Cop who had a wonderful arctic cave display in their window. Home Essentials, based in Castle Street, won the charity competition.

“Other stronger entries included Meg Hawkins Art in the Darwin Shopping Centre and Daily Brews in The Square – it was excellent to see these newly settled businesses in the town centre get into the spirit of the competition.”

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, added: “It was great to see so many town centre businesses taking part in the competition.

“This Christmas has been very different to previous years, and we all needed a spark to raise morale. The window competition has helped to do that.

“Christmas is a magical time and it’s wonderful that our traders took the time and trouble to make a shopping trip to Shrewsbury so special for our visitors. Congratulations to all those who took part and to our winners.”

