Tuesday, December 22, 2020
TUI opens brand new Shrewsbury holiday design store

By Shropshire Live Business

Holiday provider TUI has opened a new holiday design store in Shrewsbury which combines two previously existing stores – Mardol and St Marys.

The new store features new personal booths where customers will be able to discuss their holiday plans and access reviews and excursions for potential destinations.

The brand new, bigger store is located on High Street making the store even more convenient for local customers.

The new store features new personal booths where customers will be able to discuss their holiday plans and access reviews and excursions for potential destinations with staff who will be on hand to offer their professional knowledge and a personalised holiday planning service. The team of staff in the new store is made up of colleagues from both the Mardol and St Marys stores, bringing over 70 years of retail experience among them.

Customers can also trust that appropriate health and safety measures will be followed in the store, including social distancing rules and desks that will be sanitised between every visit and separated by Perspex screens.

The new Shrewsbury store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5:30pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Hannah Jones, Shrewsbury Store Manager, who was previously Manager at Shrewsbury Mardol said: “We’re delighted to open this fantastic new holiday design store and in such a prime location for our customers.

“With our new combined team, we’re proud to be able to offer such a huge wealth of experience and we can’t wait to welcome our customers in-store and help get them away on their well-deserved holidays.”

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
