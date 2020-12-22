Music charity strikes a chord with Shropshire web agency

Four charities, including one which provides music therapy to children, are set to benefit from a share of £10,000 thanks to a generous Shropshire business.

Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

Bridgnorth-based website design agency Clickingmad will split the significant sum of money between Music Therapy Works, a West Midlands charity providing music therapy to children and adults with special needs; the Stroke Association, which supports people’s recovery following a stroke; UK-leading vet charity, the PDSA; and Cancer Research.

Shaun Carvill, managing director of Clickingmad, said he hoped the donations would enable all four charities to carry on with their vital work in the community.

“Despite the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, we have had a good year financially and we wanted to give something back to support our local communities,” he said.

“Due to medical reasons, I have had to spend quite a considerable amount of time this year shielding but one of the things that has really helped me cope with extensive periods of isolation has been my music, either listening to my favourite bands or playing my own instruments.

“When I came across the charity Music Therapy Works, their work really resonated with me. The organisation supports children with special needs and adults with mental health issues to cope with daily challenges and improve communication and wellbeing.

“Music can be so powerful, and I think it’s just wonderful the work this charity is doing to make a difference to people’s lives on a daily basis. We really hope this financial support will enable more children and adults to access their services.”

A total of £5,000 will be donated to Music Therapy Works, £2,500 to the Stroke Association, £1,250 to the PDSA and £1,250 to Cancer Research.

Shaun added: “We put aside a percentage of the income we receive from each client project to our charity fund so it goes without saying that we wouldn’t be able to make these donations without the support of our fantastic customers, so we’d like to say a big thank you to them too.”

