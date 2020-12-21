10.5 C
Monday, December 21, 2020
Shropshire Chamber tops the chart for international customs support

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has been revealed as the top-performing chamber in the UK for helping business with their post-Brexit customs declarations.

A new report shows that the international trade team in Shropshire has recruited more businesses to the ‘Chamber Customs’ package than any of its other 40-plus counterparts across the country.

Chamber Customs delivers a declaration service for importers and exporters of all sizes, and is designed to take the hassle out of trading goods across international borders.

The service is offered direct to businesses and through UK freight forwarders, ensuring that customs clearance is accurate and timely, and avoids additional costs through delays or errors.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s director of business, said: “We’re very proud of the team here, who have been doing great work in helping to prepare our businesses for what lies ahead.

“To have onboarded more customers for the Chamber Customs package than any other chamber in the country really is a fantastic achievement.”

Ingrid Griffiths, international trade documentation manager at Shropshire Chamber, added: “Most of the companies we have onboarded are customers we are also helping with export documentation.

“However, we also have signed up several new companies that are not using the export documentation side and are purely interested in the custom declaration service.”

With direct links to the HMRC Customs handling system and all inventory linked ports, the Chamber Customs team can ensure that all goods, no matter where they enter or leave the UK, will be cleared for onward transportation smoothly. 

Drawing on the wealth of international trade experience right across the British Chambers of Commerce network, the team can help firms keep their time sensitive supply chains moving efficiently and economically.

“We know that navigating trade documentation can be complicated, but are here to help any businesses with queries about trading internationally or customs declarations services,” Ruth added.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

