Lanyon Bowdler step out for charity with virtual walking challenge

Staff at a Shropshire law firm are going the extra mile for charity – 729 miles to be precise – with a virtual walking challenge.

Sarah Taylor of Lanyon Bowdler undertaking one of the walks.

The team from Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices in Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, are ‘walking’ the Shropshire Way, Wye Valley Walk, Conwy Valley Way, Severn Way and the Offas Dyke Path.

A fundraising page has been set up and money raised from the challenge will go to Mind, the mental health charity.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “The virtual walk is a great way for our team to stay in touch with each and keep fit whilst working remotely, and at the same time also raise funds for a wonderful charity.

“They are clocking up the miles by walking the long-distance paths virtually then logging their efforts and pictures.

“Up to now we have completed just over 100 miles and people are walking different distances – no walk is too small to count and each one goes towards our end goal.

“The paths we have chosen are all popular features around our region and a reminder of just how lucky we all are to be working and living in such picturesque areas of the country.

“The Shropshire Way and Severn Way are in the region of 200 miles each in length, Offas Dyke is about 175 miles, Wye Valley Way in the region of 140 and Conwy Valley Way just under 100.

“Our target is 729 miles as the team follows the virtual paths.

“We have set up a WhatsApp group so the team can share come of their walks, photos and walking chat – it’s all been very inclusive and a great way to stay in contact with work colleagues during this challenging time.

“The team is sharing the fundraising page link with friends and family and we are hoping to raise as much money as possible for Mind – the mental health charity which believes no one should have to face a mental health problem alone.

“The charity is doing a vital job in offering support and advice to all those people who need it, and the efforts of its staff and volunteers deserve to be supported.”

Anyone wanting to support the Lanyon Bowdler walking challenge can visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Lanyon-Bowdler

