Cancelled Christmas work party brings food bank boost

By Shropshire Live Business

With Christmas parties off the menu this year, a Newport business has teamed up with the town’s foodbank to spread some festive cheer in the community.

Amy Bould, left, hands over the foodbank donations to Sallie Allen ahead of hampers being distributed to families in need in the Newport area.
Newport Food Bank is helping families in the town registered with the local authority as needing extra support, providing them with hampers containing both essentials and seasonal treats to help them have a happier holiday.

A number of organisations and businesses have stepped forward to support the initiative, which has been coordinated by food bank volunteers.

PR firm Be Bold Media, based in Stafford Road, offered to contribute on behalf of the company and its staff, who have missed out on their Christmas party this year. They have provided 70 Christmas cakes and 70 boxes of mince pies to go in each of the hampers.

Managing director, Amy Bould, said: “We knew that in these difficult times there was increasing pressure on the food bank, which does an amazing job, so we wanted to play our part. We had already decided to support the charity by providing the Christmas cakes for the hampers and when members of our team suggested we could use the money we would have spent on a Christmas ‘do’, we were delighted to source mince pies for the hampers too!”

“The volunteers at the food bank do an amazing job and Newport is a very generous, community spirited town, so we’re just one of many organisations playing its part.”

Sallie Allen, of Newport Food Bank, said: “The response from the town to our plan to provide Christmas hampers has been amazing. All kinds of businesses, organisations and individuals have stepped up to make sure that families who are having a harder time than usual won’t struggle to keep themselves fed this Christmas and will have some of the treats we all deserve at this time of year – and in this year of all years!”

Newport Food Bank works to support families throughout the year with essential supplies.

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
