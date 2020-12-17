Shropshire Business Live TV airs festive edition

The December edition of Shropshire Business Live TV streams at 12.30pm today with guests calling into the festive studio.

The SBLTV studio gets a festive makeover

The December show sees Carl and Chris take a look back over previous episodes and guests including:

– Hayley Owen, Interim Head of Economic Growth at Shropshire Council.

– Richard Sheehan, Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

– Gill Hamer Cheif Executive at the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Ending the show Carl chats to Adrian Hill from Morris Lubricants who makes an annual music video about his creation Eric The Turkey.

SBLTV returns in January with the latest business news, Ask the Expert and guests.

About SBLTV

Shropshire Business Live TV, is presented by Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business and Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live.



The show is produced and delivered by Yarrington, the award-winning event management company which has built a new TV studio at its headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Watch Live

Watch live from 12.30pm on Thursday 17 December at https://sbltv.co.uk/ or on-demand anytime following the broadcast.

Watch Previous Episodes

Episode 1 – 22 October 2020

Episode 2 – 26 November 2020

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...