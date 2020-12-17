Local signage company adapts to get businesses back on their feet

Working across Shropshire and the West Midlands, The Severn Sign Company has been on a mission to provide support and guidance, help businesses survive the pandemic and make them visible using high quality signwriting.

The Princess Royal unveiling the plaque made by The Severn Sign Company for The Silver Swallow footbridge. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council.

The Severn Sign Company has adapted to the current situation in line with government guidelines, meaning there is no longer any need for face-to-face contact. After booking a free consultation online, customers can expect to have all their questions answered over the phone and all of their designs approved via email.

The Severn Sign Company is also using Google Maps to view and assess every business owner’s premises. This way, their skilled team can plan the best size and position of every sign to ensure that the project is seen by as many people as possible and creates a long-lasting impression. All without the need for face-to-face meetings or human contact.

Each sign is built using only premium materials and the company inspires utmost confidence with a four year visibility guarantee. Even the installation itself protects peace of mind and physical safety. Since everything is approved beforehand, the experienced team can get to work immediately and never need any contact with clients.

Owner, Sam Benton, said that the challenge of the pandemic has inspired him and the team to do all they can for the community: “We always say that our business is getting other businesses seen and I’m so proud that everything is now in place for us to keep doing just that! Even though we’re not dealing with clients physically any more, we are still dedicated to designing custom projects and creating a personal service for everyone.”

It is with this in mind that The Severn Sign Company has started offering additional support for business owners. Available on their website is a free PDF which highlights the various ways to stand out as a business. From delivering excellent customer service to creating a brand, The Severn Sign Company’s expertise is not limited to signwriting and covers a wide range of topics.

“It’s not just about creating premium products and maximising the visibility of other businesses,” admitted Sam. “It’s the little touches that make The Severn Sign Company a success. We’re a family company and we think it’s our values that set us apart!”

And it’s certainly working. Recently, The Severn Sign Company received the royal seal of approval when the Princess Royal unveiled one of their designs for the Telford and Wrekin Council. The Commemorative Plaque was created for ‘The Silver Swallow’ footbridge, a name chosen as part of a competition amongst school children to promote the study of STEM subjects.

