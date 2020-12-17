Agri PR firm provides festive boost for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has received a much-needed festive boost with local agricultural PR consultancy Agribusiness Communications (ABC) making them the focus of their 2020 Christmas giving.

Representatives of Agribusiness Communications, including (from left to right), financial administrator Caroline Francis, founder Matt Mellor and managing director David Butler, present their cheque outside the Lingen Davies headquarters at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Representatives of ABC dropped into the Lingen Davies office at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to present a cheque for £1,000, a sum that will help towards the charity’s current key priorities of a new CT scanner and additional clinic rooms.

“We’re delighted to be able to support Lingen Davies in this most challenging of years,” said ABC managing director David Butler. “So many of us have family and friends affected by cancer and we’re very fortunate to have a local charity doing such great work. With opportunities for the usual fund-raising events being so restricted this year, it felt right for us to support such a valued local charity.”

Speaking on behalf of Lingen Davies, which is the only charity committed to supporting active cancer treatment for people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid-Wales, Development Manager Helen Knight said:

“Thank you so much to ABC for their ongoing support to us at Lingen Davies. It is our ambition to work with more companies like ABC who can bring a team offering to the charity. 2020 has been a challenging year for so many communities, businesses and charities, and we are therefore extremely grateful to those who are able to think of us and provide support in these difficult times. We are hopeful that 2021 will bring much brighter times for us all.

“Without companies like ABC we couldn’t continue to do what we do in supporting people affected by cancer in our local community.”

Companies or individuals interested in forging a supportive relationship with Lingen Davies can contact Helen Knight on 01743 492396 or helen.knight@lingendavies.co.uk

