Shropshire-based food group named best customer focus at prestigious business awards

Addo Food Group, the market-leading producer of chilled savoury products, is celebrating its win at the Best Business Awards 2020, which were held on the 4 December.

The chilled pastry manufacturer, which has five sites across the UK, has been recognised for its outstanding customer service after winning ‘Best Customer Focus’ at the 2020 Best Business Awards. Addo was also acknowledged for its innovative approach to new product development and ensuring that shelves across UK supermarkets were filled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on Addo Food Group’s win, the chairman of the judges said: “By being forward-thinking and focusing on customer service and new product development, Addo Food Group has seen sales for its chilled savoury pastry products grow ahead of the market.

“Addo Food Group carefully watches trends and in line with the wellbeing movement, it launched a new vegan range for the Wall’s Pastry brand. It rose to the challenge at the height of the pandemic by working tirelessly to keep its employees safe and UK consumers supplied with products.

“Congratulations to Addo Food Group for ensuring that customer’s needs are met, and retailers are not left with empty shelves.”

Addo Food Group produces a wide range of products for a selection of major UK supermarkets and retailers, as well as sausage rolls, pork pies, hot pies, pasties, slices and quiches for the popular Wall’s Pastry and Pork Farms brands.

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group, said: “We are delighted to have won such a prestigious award and are honoured to be recognised for our focus on key trends within the industry, but also consistently exceeding customer needs.

“I would like to thank our hard-working employees and supply chain partners, without their high-quality work and dedication to our customers this award win would not have been possible.”

The Best Business Awards are one of the UK’s highest-profile awards, which attract a wide range of entries from all sectors, including large international PLCs, public sector organisations, and dynamic and innovative SMEs.

