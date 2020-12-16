Salop Glass & Glazing reports business growth

Shropshire-based Salop Glass & Glazing have announced 20% year on year growth from the start of May to the end of 2020.

Phill Brown, Managing Director of Salop Glass & Glazing

Dedicated to providing reliable, professional glass and glazing services for over 65 years, the Shrewsbury business has also reported a 77% year on year increase in enquiries since they reopened in May 2020.

From the beginning of the first UK lockdown in March 2020, the business closed and the firms Managing Director, Phill Brown became the primary point of contact for all customers.

Phill commented: “Ensuring that we were still available and in contact with our customers was so important for us. We quickly adapted the business at the start of lockdown and began managing all quotes via email which I think greatly helped us continue trading.

“The Salop brand name has been around in the industry since 1954, so despite what is currently going on in the world we wanted to be here for customers old and new, more than ever.”

Due to the evident and positive increase in demand, the business quickly recognised that their team needed to expand.

Salop Glass & Glazing have created 4 new appointments including an Administrative Assistant responsible for customer service and quote management, two Trainee Fitters and an Assistant Glazing Manager who is set to join them imminently.

Phill added: “This is an extremely exciting time for the business. It’s wonderful to be able to welcome new talent to the team and we can’t wait to see the business continuing to grow from strength to strength.”

