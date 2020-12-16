New associate solicitor joins Shropshire law firm

Law firm Lanyon Bowdler has welcomed a new associate solicitor with a wealth of experience in the commercial property sector.

Charlotte Nutting

Charlotte Nutting has joined the commercial and agricultural property team and will be based in the firm’s Oswestry office, representing clients from across Shropshire, the surrounding areas and further afield.

Charlotte deals with all aspects of commercial property and specialises in acting for developers, charities and the leisure and hospitality sector.

Praveen Chadhauri, head of commercial property at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to welcome Charlotte to the team – she has a great deal of experience and will be a great asset to the firm.

“Our commercial and agricultural property client base is expanding all the time and we envisage even greater growth in 2021 as the world hopefully returns to a level of normality.

“Charlotte’s client base covers individuals setting out on their first business, charities, banks, finance providers and large property developers. She will be a valuable addition to the team and we wish her well in her future career with Lanyon Bowdler.”

Charlotte has strong links to Shropshire, is on the committee of Shropshire Law Society, after serving as president from 2018 to 2019, and is a member of the Institute of Hospitality and Women in Property West Midlands Group.

During her time as law society president she raised more than £3,000 for local charity, Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

She said: “I am delighted to be part of the Lanyon Bowdler team, helping clients with a wide range of commercial and agricultural property legal issues.

“I qualified in 2009 after completing my Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in Chester. I worked for Deutsche Bank and a reputable regional Legal 500 firm before joining Lanyon Bowdler.

“My particular area of speciality means I will be helping clients across a range of subjects, including freehold and leasehold acquisitions and disposals, acting for lenders on secured property lending, acquisition of properties for SIPPS and dealing with all aspects of the property development cycle from acquiring sites, dealing with infrastructure agreements, site set-ups, through to the individual plot sales.

“I will also be acting for landlords and tenants on complex leases, deeds of surrender, licences, deeds of assignment, rent deposit deeds, complex non-conditional and conditional contracts, option and call option agreements, promotion, overage and clawback agreements. The list is endless.”

