Network Telecom wins two industry awards

By Shropshire Live Business

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has won two industry awards at this year’s Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the telecoms calendar.

Members of the Network Telecom team

The provider won big in two categories, being named as winner of the Best Reseller Marketing Team (Large) and Best Sales Support Team.

Network Telecom was also highly commended in the Best Sales Team (Large). The teams were virtually presented with their awards via a digital awards ceremony on December 10th.

The entries focused on the role that the Sales and Marketing departments played in Network Telecom’s record-breaking sales year in 2019, where the provider saw a 30% growth in operating profit.

Duncan Ward, CEO of Network Telecom, said of the awards, “we’re so proud of all of the teams involved in these wins. This is a fantastic achievement for us, having been pitted against some of the top providers in our industry!

“These wins are testament, not only to the hard work of our sales and marketing teams, but Network Telecom as a whole. Congratulations to all the other winners at this year’s awards – hopefully we’ll be able to celebrate in person next year!”

