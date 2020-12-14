Style Optique raise £1,000 for Severn Hospice at exclusive fashion event

Market Drayton based optical boutique practice, Style Optique, has raised £1,000 for Severn Hospice at an exclusive two day private-view event.

The team outside Style Optique

Over the course of two days in October, several clients booked onto the event and had a private and exclusive viewing of the premium eyewear.

For every pair of frames sold, £50.00 was donated to the local Market Drayton fundraising branch of Severn Hospice. Plus there was a raffle & an exclusive prize draw, with one lucky ticket owner, Rachel Pritchard, winning eyewear worth £750.

The event showcased premium, hand crafted, independently designed Parisian and Milanese eyewear plus some of the newest releases from collections shipped on loan exclusively, giving existing and new clients the chance to view eyewear in every possible style, shape and colour to suit all personality and colour types.

Eva Davé, Director, co-founder & eyewear stylist of Style Optique said: “We were thrilled to raise so much for Severn Hospice in what has been such a challenging year for charities who’ve seen a lot of their fundraising income depleted. We normally go to Paris and Milan to source brand new eyewear but for the first time ever this year, the entire Paris and Milan collections came exclusively to Market Drayton.

“This gave our new and existing clients exclusive access to eyewear collections normally only seen by our staff team. The private-viewing event enabled clients, existing and new, to view the entire ranges in the safety, comfort and privacy of our practice and for us to make a substantial donation to the local Market Drayton fundraising branch of Severn Hospice.”

Severn Hospice provides care and a better life for people living with an incurable illness. Market Drayton Severn Hospice Supporters Group have been unable to hold any fundraising events during 2020 due to Covid19 restrictions and therefore are in desperate need of support.

Caroline Wellon, Chair of Market Drayton Severn Hospice Supporters Group, said: “We are so very grateful for the generosity of Style Optique – this donation is crucial to The Severn Hospice and will be very well received as we have really struggled to raise many funds for this wonderful charity in this challenging year.”

