Telford College delivers a Xmas gift to independent retailers

Telford College has delivered Christmas cheer to a group of independent Shropshire retailers by placing big festive gift orders.

The team from Sweets Galore in Wellington delivering their treats

The college wanted to reward students for their efforts at the end of a challenging term – and provide a boost to local businesses at the same time.

From Newport, it has placed big orders with two indoor market traders, buying 500 hot chocolate spoons from 1 More Chocolate, and 500 bags of fudge from Fudgeways.

From Bridgnorth, it has purchased 500 bags of sweets from David Cole at the Terrace Sweet Shop in Waterloo Road

And from Wellington, it has ordered 300 bags of sweets from Diane Brown of market-based business Sweets Galore, and 300 slices of cake from Kris Dimitrov of Nanny’s Craft Bakery in Crown Street.

Telford College assistant principal Rachael Wilson said: “It’s been a tough time for everyone over the past few months, so we wanted to make sure all our full-time students receive a treat before breaking up for Christmas.

“But as well as spreading a little cheer amongst our student cohort to put a smile on their faces, we were also very keen to support local traders in the process.”

Diane Brown of Sweets Galore in Wellington said: “I want to say thank you very much to Telford College for the custom in these troubled times. It’s been a pleasure to help out and we hope the students enjoy the treats.”

Joanne Lightfoot of 1 More Chocolate in Newport added: “It’s fantastic to see the support for local businesses.”

And David Cole from Terrace Sweet Shop in Bridgnorth said: “I’d like to thank Telford College for inviting us to be part of this.”

Rachael Wilson added: “We’d like to thank Karen Woodcock from All About Newport, and Sally Themans from Love Bridgnorth and Love Wellington, for putting us in touch with these fantastic independent retailers. It’s been a real collaborative effort.”

