Jobs saved as local firm which entered administration is purchased

Jobs at a garden machinery firm near Shrewsbury have been saved following its purchase as an ongoing concern after entering into administration earlier this month.

Oakley’s Limited was placed into administration on 2 December after facing challenging market conditions and being adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The joint administrators of Oakley’s Limited, Chris Pole and Howard Smith, have concluded a sale of the company to Oakleys Group Limited.

Incorporated in 1994, the company operates from a single site in Shrewsbury and employs 22 members of staff. The company specialises in the distribution of garden machinery, professional ground-care products and specialist golf equipment.

Following their appointment, the joint administrators continued to trade the business whilst looking for a buyer. All staff retained to assist with trading have now transferred to Oakleys Group as part of the transaction and the business will continue to operate from the premises near Shrewsbury.

Chris Pole, partner at KPMG and joint administrator said: “We’re pleased to have successfully completed this sale, protecting 22 jobs and safeguarding the future of the Oakley’s brand. I wish them every success in the future.”

