Firm rounds off epic year with global award

A team of chartered financial planners from Bridgnorth has scooped a global industry award in a year that’s been a real roller coaster ride.

Robin Melley and Gary Matthews from Matrix Capital Limited

Matrix Capital Limited has been named as the Financial Advisor Team of the Year in this year’s STEP Private Client Awards organised by The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

Robin Melley, for the Shropshire firm, said the win was completely unexpected and they had been elated to even make the global shortlist for the prestigious title.

“It’s been an incredible year – with all the challenges the Coronavirus pandemic has created, it would have been easy to see 2020 as a completely awful experience.

“But in fact, we’ve seen the business go from strength to strength, and we’ve achieved multiple award wins in the last 12 months, so paradoxically it’s probably been our best business year to date. The STEP Awards are recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the trusts and estate planning world, and they’re seen as the hallmark of quality within the private client professions.”

The Awards are open to STEP members and non-members from right across the world, and they recognise and celebrate excellence among private client solicitors, lawyers, accountants, barristers, bankers, trust managers, and financial advisors.

Matrix Capital is among 23 winners from Canada, France, Jersey, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the UK, and the US, and the judges said: “Matrix Capital Chartered Financial Planners demonstrates excellence in client service delivery, with a clear commitment to transparency, technical advancement, professional development and education.”

This year there were a record-breaking 319 entries, with 77 firms and 14 individuals from 15 countries making the final shortlists. The awards ceremony took place online and Robin said it was an honour to have taken the title.

“The award is a real testament to the dedication and commitment our team has shown to our clients in helping them with their estate and inheritance tax planning, making sure that assets are protected and future generations benefit.

“At Matrix Capital Limited, we are dedicated to delivering effective and informative advice that really helps our clients to ensure their finances are in the very best possible health, and this title demonstrates that we are performing at the very highest level and that we’re capable of competing with the best of the best.”

