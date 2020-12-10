Berrys ranked amongst top UK planning firms in annual survey

Property and planning business Berrys has been ranked amongst the top UK planning firms in the annual Planning Consultancy Survey.

Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys

The survey, conducted by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), ranked Berrys 43rd in the UK, up one place from last year, based on the number of consultants and the volume of planning work.

“To be ranked so high by the RTPI is a great achievement and is testimony to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of our planning team,” said Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic there has been considerable demand for planning consultancy services and this listing ranks us amongst the major national planning firms and one of the largest employers of chartered town planners in the region,” he said.

“We are cautiously optimistic that there will be an upturn in the economy across the UK in 2021 and a boost in confidence for developers and others using planning sector services.”

Success in planning is based on in-depth knowledge and experience and Berrys has built up a dedicated team of chartered town planners proven to deliver positive results. The planning team works alongside in-house architects, engineers and surveyors to provide a coordinated, one-stop approach to development projects.

Berrys now has 19 staff in its planning and design team operating from six offices across the country covering the residential, commercial and rural sectors.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...