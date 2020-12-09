New toy shop opens in Ironbridge

A new toy shop has opened in Ironbridge with the help of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Your High Street ‘Revive and Thrive’ grant award scheme.



The Toy Box located on The Wharfage in Ironbridge

The Toy Box located on The Wharfage was awarded a £10,000 start-up grant as part of the Council’s empty unit initiative, providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to set up independent businesses on the borough High Streets.

The business is a welcome addition to the town offering a gorgeous selection of wooden toys, imaginative play, and traditional games which appeal to both the young and old.

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support another business opening up in the borough. The products that the Toy Box have on offer are unique and have a feel of nostalgia to them which will attract new and repeat business into Ironbridge, something that we very much welcome.

“The Revive and Thrive Grants were launched in September to help support new business secure a position on our high streets but to also support our existing local businesses get back on their feet after a difficult year.

“The Toy Box opening co- insides with Small Business Saturday and also the extension of business trading hours across the borough, something that is very much welcomed on the run up to Christmas.

“We need to support our high streets more than ever so I encourage everyone to pay this new venture a visit and spend some time supporting the local economy and helping to retain local jobs.”

Vonny Simmons, Toy Box Company Director said: “We wanted to create an old fashioned toy shop with modern values; a treasure trove of scrumptious toys, crafts, games and books in a place that encourages individuality and imagination. We hope that we’ve created a beautiful shop where children and parents experience a sense of wonder as they enter and leave with toys that last a lifetime.

“Although the timing of opening during a pandemic is not ideal, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to secure the lease on the beautiful landmark building right next to the Iron Bridge, in the stunning world famous Ironbridge World Heritage Site. We hope people from all across the region will enjoy a day out in the town whilst popping in to see us.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for Ironbridge Gorge, said: “It’s wonderful to be welcoming another new business to the Gorge.

“The council grant has enabled Vonny and Adrian to not only open up a new business that’s unique to Ironbridge but has also enabled them to invest in technology to future proof their high street business and drive online sales outside of operating hours.

“I wish them the best of luck and look forward to seeing new and existing customers here in Ironbridge supporting not only them but all our local businesses.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...