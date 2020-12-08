Black Friday and Cyber Monday balanced with techtimeout tuesday as pledges flood in

Shropshire business, techtimeout, challenged the people of the UK to take a break from their screens and devices for ‘techtimeout tuesday,’ following Black Friday and Cyber Monday with 350 UK businesses pledging over 50,000 minutes of tech free time.

Chris Howey from Tantec took part in ‘techtimeout tuesday’

techtimeout founder, Steff Henson, said it had been fantastic to inspire so many people to think about the negative impact of spending too much time looking at their screens – with participants staying free of tech from 10 minutes to as much as 24 hours over the challenge.

She said, “We have been blown away that so many businesses across a range of industries have adopted our first challenge. Amongst the 350 businesses that signed up we had the local authorities in Shropshire, Powys, Telford and Sandwell, charities including Birmingham St Marys Hospice, members of LawNet, Made in the Midlands and Chambers of Commerce across the country, and businesses including Brewin Dolphin, FBC Manby Bowdler, Paycare, Menzies, Nachural, MyWorkwear and Salop Design.

“Those businesses are now on a path to improve their wellbeing, productivity and focus going forward.”

Steff launched techtimeout after years of working long days at her computer followed by evenings of endless screen time. After introducing more mindfulness around how she was using tech, she found her mindset and focus were transformed. She launched techtimeout to offer workplace programmes and resources to help businesses implement tech-free initiatives.

She adds, “Thank you to everyone who took part in the first techtimeout tuesday, and to those who helped share the message to reach right across the UK. We were amazed at how receptive business leaders were to our challenge and I hope this signals a new era of healthier tech use!”

