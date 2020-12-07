1.8 C
Recruitment company kick-starts charity’s 25th birthday campaign

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire charity’s 25th birthday campaign to raise enough money to support 25 children to reach life-changing movement milestones is off to a great start with the first company announcing its support.

Stuart Danks from DM Recruitment with Curtis Langley from The Movement Centre

The team at DM Recruitment, which offers staffing solutions across the West Midlands and Wales, is aiming to raise £12,000 towards The Movement Centre’s silver anniversary fundraising initiative.

Led by Director Stuart Danks, staff have pledged to fundraise £6,000, with DM Recruitment matching this amount.

They are the first to respond after The Movement Centre team called on people to support its 25/25 fundraising initiative to mark a quarter of a century of helping children with cerebral palsy and other needs affecting their mobility.

The charity, based in Oswestry, turns 25 in 2021 and is aiming to raise more than £150,000 – the full amount needed to transform the lives of 25 children through Targeted Training – the only therapy of its kind in the world.

The individual cost to the centre of a course of TT is £6,250, with £156,250 being the total to cover 25 courses. With other sources of funding and contributions, the charity is able to support more than double this number of children each year, but this campaign will play a big part as the charity marks 25 years since opening.

Mr Danks said: “The Movement Centre is an incredible local charity in our area. The work they do to support children with movement disabilities is truly inspiring.

“It is a privilege to be in a position to support such a great cause, and one that may help the people we work with every day. We are humbled to be on board and hope that our pledge to sponsor the rehabilitation of two children throughout 2021 will help them to flourish.”

Helen Knight, Development Manager at The Movement Centre, said: “We are extremely grateful to Stuart and the DM Recruitment team for this generous and vital support.

“It’s a fantastic business and team – and we can’t thank them enough. As the first corporate supporter of our 25th birthday campaign, they have given it an amazing kick-start – and it really will make a difference to the lives of children with movement difficulties. We are living through very strange times, and the support of the local and wider community has become even more important.

“We’re now appealing for others to come forward and support us in any way they can. We’d love to hear from more businesses, as well as individuals, who would be kind enough to help us get to our goal.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
News

News

The testing is being delivered at The Place, Oakengates which has been entirely re-organised to accommodate the testing process

Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council to open rapid testing centre

Telford and Wrekin Council is increasing coronavirus testing in the borough to help find more cases in people without symptoms using a technology which can give results in around 30 minutes.
The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre

New proposals for future swimming provision in Shrewsbury

﻿Shropshire Council’s Cabinet will next week be asked to agree that a new emerging preferred option for future swimming provision in Shrewsbury be explored in more detail.
Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust

Severndale academy to join the Learning Community Trust

Shrewsbury-based Severndale Academy, which specialises in educating young people with learning and behavioural difficulties, is to join Shropshire’s Learning Community Trust.
Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town rescue a well-deserved point in the last kick of the game against Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic.
Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Steve Cotterill and his new look coaching set-up will be hoping to find that elusive home league win when Shrewsbury Town host Charlton Athletic.
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town once again concede late on as Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge ends with a share of the spoils.
Business

Business

Shropshire Chamber outlines ‘exciting plans’ for 2021

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce outlined some of its ‘exciting plans’ to support the business community in 2021 at its annual general meeting.
Jennico is one of the independent retailers opening in The Collective this week. Photo: Shropshire Council

Independent traders’ gallery opens in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Centre

A new specially-created shopping gallery for independent traders is set to open in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre today.
Features

Features

Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new children's book to Hope House.
Cards for Good Causes supports more than 250 national and local charities

Cards for Good Causes pop-up reopens in Ludlow

Cards for Good Causes in Ludlow has reopened in a new location for 2020 with social distancing and covid-19 precautions in place.
The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Entertainment

Entertainment

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
The live highlights included the battle between chivalric heroes in the popular Tournament of Knights

Online audiences entertained by digital 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Audiences were treated to the authentic historic festivities of the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre when it was held online for the first time.
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Christmas is coming to the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway launches its special Christmas services on Thursday 3rd December and is celebrating an enthusiastic take-up of seats on board its trains.
Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
