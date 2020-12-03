Shropshire law firm maintains excellent rankings in national guide

A Shropshire law firm has maintained its excellent rankings in a national guide, with 14 lawyers highlighted as recommended practitioners.

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler

Lanyon Bowdler has eight practice areas recommended in the 2021 Chambers UK legal guide, six of which are ranked in the top band.

The Chambers UK guide ranks law firms based on independent research and interviews with clients, and has been helping people find the best lawyers and firms in the country for more than 30 years.

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, said Chambers UK was a highly-respected guide.

He said: “Law firms are always very keen to be included in the guide because it is shaped by comments from clients themselves, along with independent research and interviews with other professionals.

“We are therefore very pleased to see eight practice areas and 14 individual lawyers recommended in the guide.

“It is a great achievement for every lawyer included in the guide, but I particularly want to highlight Edward Nutting who has been recommended for agriculture in Wales for the first time.

“I also want to mention Beth Heath from our clinical negligence team who is making her debut in the guide, and joins Kay Kelly and Lucy Small at the very top of their field.

“The firm’s head of personal injury, Neil Lorimer, is again ranked in the top band for his expertise and specialist knowledge which is nationally recognised.”

As well as the rankings, the guide includes testimonials from clients about individual lawyers and firms.

The guide says: “Beth Heath receives considerable praise for her clinical negligence expertise as well as her advocacy skills, with interviewees stating that ‘she excels in the tactical litigation process’.

“One client enthuses that Lucy Small is ‘absolutely fantastic: she has always been on hand and very helpful with explaining confusing situations to us in a simple, understanding way’.”

Describing the family law team, the guide adds: “One source describes the lawyers as ‘absolutely fantastic’, adding that ‘their advice is second to none’.

“Another impressed interviewee lauds the firm as an ‘excellent organisation that has true experts in the field’.”

The full list of recommended lawyers is:

Andrew Pegg (litigation)

Andrew Evans (agriculture)

Edward Nutting (agriculture)

Lucy Small (clinical negligence)

Emma Broomfield (clinical negligence)

Kay Kelly (clinical negligence)

Beth Heath (clinical negligence)

Sue Hodgson (family)

Lisa Grimmett (family)

Colin Spanner (family)

Neil Lorimer (personal injury)

Dawn Humphries (personal injury)

Louise Howard (personal injury)

Edward Rees (private wealth law)

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...