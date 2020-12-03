Shropshire businesses shortlisted for national business awards

Three Shropshire companies are in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted in the 2020/21 final of the Amazon-backed Rural Business Awards.

Rosemarie Cantrill from Organik Orangutan in Newport is shortlisted in the Best Rural Retail Business category

The companies are Organik Orangutan from Newport (Best Rural Retail Business category), Tanki Ltd from Shrewsbury (Best Rural Start Up Business category) and Shropshire Festivals from Ironbridge (Best Rural Tourism Business category).

The Rural Business Awards 2020/21 will mark the Awards’ sixth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The final takes place in February 2021. The awards are organised by rural businesses for rural businesses to celebrate their achievements and develop a strong network for rural business owners.

Organik Orangutan makes palm oil-free soaps in small batches using the cold process method, meaning it can take up to six weeks for a batch to cure. Every ingredient used in the soaps is organically sourced and all packaging is recyclable meaning the company prides itself for its sustainability.

Tanki Ltd is the sole global distributor of toilet paper that is legally compliant for discharge at sea under current maritime law. Tanki 2 Ply Toilet Paper is dispersible, glue free and complies with MARPOL regulations annexe IV & V and domestic and commercial Environment Agency legislation.

Shropshire Festivals is an event company that specialises in creating fun events across Shropshire. The company are best known for the Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Kids Fest and Shropshire October Fest as well as helping other companies run their marketing and events.

Speaking after being shortlisted for an award, Rosemarie Cantrill from Organik Orangutan said: “I’d like to thank Amazon and the Rural Business Awards for this recognition. I’ve worked incredibly hard this year and being shortlisted for such a prestigious award has given me a lot of encouragement.”

“This year has been challenging for many rural businesses and it’s more important than ever to show our support for them,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon. “The Rural Business Awards are a great opportunity to highlight the outstanding contribution of rural businesses to the UK’s economy. I would like to congratulate Organik Orangutan, Tanki Ltd, Shropshire Festivals and all the nominees on being shortlisted and wish them luck ahead of the national final. Thousands of small businesses from rural areas selling on Amazon now export to customers around the world, and to date small businesses on Amazon have created over 85,000 jobs.”

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

Anna Price said: “We’re proud of the rural sector and all that it’s achieved during this tumultuous year and we’re grateful to be able to highlight its amazing talent. We’d like to commend Organik Orangutan, Tanki Ltd and Shropshire Festivals for this great achievement, and we wish them and the rest of the shortlisted businesses all the best for the final.”

This year, businesses had 13 categories they could enter, ranging from Best Rural Start-Up Business and Best Rural Diversification Project, through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and The Triumph Over Adversity Award.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, this year the awards will be entirely judged and run online. The finalists will skip the regional finals and compete against fellow rural businesses and entrepreneurs from across the UK at the National Final Awards Ceremony on Thursday 25th February 2021.

Winners will be decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies and rural charitable organisations and announced at the National Final Awards Ceremony on Thursday 25th February 2021.

To find out more, visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk

