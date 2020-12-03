2.7 C
New radio station aimed at the Shropshire business community launches online

By Shropshire Live Business

A brand new online radio station aimed at the Shropshire business community has launched online.

INTune Radio Shropshire is a business ShowCast with music. Shows feature industry experts providing insightful business tips along with engaging interviews and house, dance and funk music.

The station was the idea of local businessman Wayne Flynn who is an award-winning designer specialising in branding and website design within the business, education and charity sectors.

Wayne said: “The purpose of InTune Radio Shropshire is to create a platform or ‘hub’ for business owners to share their experience and ideas in the world of business, brand and marketing and for somewhere for new business owners, university graduates and large business owners to tune in for ideas and clear honest business advice.

“As far as we’re aware, InTune Radio Shropshire is the first and only streaming business ShowCast of its kind in the UK, made by business owners offering professional impartial advice, playing uplifting house, dance and funk music.

“Our experts are on hand with advice for the local business community especially at this time of uncertainty, I want the station to be a beacon of hope to show you can set up a business even if things are stacked up against you.

“We are also addressing the mental health aspects of the current pandemic, where 76% of adults surveyed by charity Mind have said they have experienced depression and anxiety.”

A ’12 Bands of Christmas Show’ will feature Shrewsbury Rock Choir with an airing of the national rock choirs charity single ‘Keeping The Dream Alive’ in aid of the mental health foundation which uniquely unites all the current members of the Rock Choir across the country who perform on the single.

Local musicians will be playing Christmas cover songs along with their own repertoire and include Rock, Acoustic, Ambient and Ukulele performances.

Wayne added: “We have had such an amazingly positive response to our Christmas plans, we will be bringing a cast of talent to people’s homes this Christmas. It will be something for everyone that you can stream from our website or through podcast players; Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Deezer as well as a host of others.”

You can find out more and listen to InTune Radio Shropshire via https://intune-radio.co.uk.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
