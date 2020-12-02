Oswestry Innovation Park could create 460 jobs

Residents and businesses in Oswestry are being urged to have their say on a proposed development that could inject £45 million into the town, creating 460 jobs.

An architect’s impression of the proposed Oswestry Innovation Park

Shropshire Council is urging people to provide feedback on plans for Oswestry Innovation Park, which could be built on land east of the Mile End roundabout.

The park would be a new commercial development made up of 10 plots over a number of phases, and will form part of a major transformation to the Mile End gateway to the town.

It is hoped that the units will accommodate a large range of businesses from offices to distribution, with potential for a hotel, small scale food and drink operators, general industry and large storage.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, and Deputy Leader, said:

“We have launched this website to gather feedback because the views of residents and businesses are vital to us. The proposed development has not been finalised, and we want you to have your say and help us shape it.

“The site could be a real boost to Oswestry, deliver highly-skilled jobs and attract new employers to the town. It has the potential to create 460 full time equivalent jobs once completed and, when operational and fully-occupied, the gross value added will be over £45 million.

“There’s so much happening at this gateway to the town and the Mile End junction improvement scheme will help facilitate this innovation park. We are committed to economic growth and providing Oswestry with high quality opportunities.”

A website has been set up to residents can have their say on the proposals, with a survey, email address and phone number included.

The Innovation Park is set to be developed in four phases, with Phase 1 being made up of a hotel, two mixed use general industry sites and some small scale office units, one bigger office unit and three services units proposed to potentially provide a service station, small scale retail or food outlets.

Work is set to begin on the Mile End junction improvements in the New Year.

A planning application has also been lodged for a bridge which will span the newly diverted A5 north, providing pedestrian and cycle links across the A5 to improve connectivity with the proposed Eastern Gateway Sustainable Urban Extension allocated for residential development.

These works will support the development of the proposed innovation park to provide much needed serviced employment land in Oswestry.

To have your say on the proposals, visit: http://oswestry-innovation-park.co.uk

