Local recruiters offer support throughout pandemic

Local recruitment firm, Team4You, is continuing to expand to provide further support for businesses and job seekers, just when they need it most.

Operations Director at Team4You Nick Lewis and Branch Manager Jess Bailey

The economic fallout of the pandemic has resulted in less jobs than ever and more candidates looking for roles, but Team4You is adapting to the challenge and maintaining a positive attitude.

Team4You is still supporting clients and candidates with the interview and hiring process, holding virtual interviews, and making it possible for candidates to upload necessary documents online.

To provide peace of mind for clients and candidates alike, Team4You is ensuring every workplace is compliant with government guidelines and offering constant support.

Moreover, the team has led by example by taking on two new employees in the past few months, meaning they can help more candidates and clients alike.

Conscious of the significant changes to the job market, Team4You has also been utilising their social media channels to offer free advice.

Different members of staff have been sharing advice on a range of topics, from ‘How to Conduct a Successful Virtual Interview’ for employees to ‘How to Create an Effective CV’, and ‘How to be an Attractive Employer When Working Remotely’.

The Team4You website has also been redesigned with users in mind. Rather than mindlessly scrolling through job boards, candidates can see the current vacancies on offer and have all their recruitment questions answered in one place. Clients, too, can easily identify the services that the firm offers, past testimonials and payment terms.

In these unprecedented times, Team4You has worked hard to support local businesses and SMEs. One way it has managed this was by suspending payments, allowing clients a better opportunity to survive the pandemic and to grow.

Known for their ethical approach to recruitment, Team4You believes in their tagline ‘The People Effect’ – getting to know clients and candidates on a personal basis to fully understand their needs.

Jess Bailey, Branch Manager, revealed how important these values are to the company: “We like to think of ourselves as recruiters with a difference! We want everyone we work with to know that they are our top priority and we are doing everything we possibly can to help them succeed. Whether that’s in the form of a short video or a long conversation over the phone, we are still here (albeit at a correct social distance).”

