Hadley Park House hotel triumphs in regional wedding awards

In what has been a very difficult year for the wedding industry, an independent Shropshire hotel has triumphed by winning the Best Wedding Venue (Historic Building) for the West Midlands region in The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA).

Hadley Park House hotel in Telford

Multi-award-winning Hadley Park House hotel in Telford prides itself on providing the perfect venue for weddings civil ceremonies and wedding receptions and will now go forward to the virtual national finals in January.

Each year, TWIA recognises excellent wedding suppliers and venues in 25 categories across the UK. The awards have become the gold standard for wedding organisers and means that couples can choose suppliers based on a recognised quality within the wedding industry. The Best Historic Building category is new for 2020, the hotel previously won the regional heats for Best Town Wedding Venue in 2016, 2017, 2018 and reached the regional finals in 2019.

Hotel owner, Mark Lewis said he was delighted to end the year on such a high.

He said: “This is the ultimate accolade and recognition of the care that we take in managing one of the most important days of any couple as the awards are voted on by wedding clients as well as subject to a rigorous process by independent judges.

“This year has been particularly difficult and winning this award means so much to the wonderful team that made this possible in what are very difficult times in our industry. Thank you to all those that voted for us and to all our partner suppliers that also played their part in this success. At last a positive out of this horrible year.”

Normally, the Hotel would host hundreds of weddings, serving thousands of guests but the majority of weddings this year were rescheduled to 2021 and beyond although the hotel was able to host a small number of intimate Covid Secure weddings and hold Wedding Open Days with timed slots.

The hotel, part of which is an 18th Century Grade 2 Georgian manor house, refurbished its two acre gardens during the first national lockdown and created a sunken garden to offer outdoor weddings during the summer.

