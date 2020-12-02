4.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Famous Shrewsbury business landmark lights up for Christmas

By Shropshire Live Business

Some welcome festive cheer has been added to a key route into Shrewsbury town centre with the switching on of Christmas lights at a famous business landmark.

The Christmas lights display at Morris Lubricants in Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
Morris Lubricants, one of Shrewsbury’s oldest companies, commissioned a special display on the company’s clock tower and works frontage in Castle Foregate last Christmas to mark its 150th birthday.

The lights were so popular that the company has arranged another display this year to lift public spirits and celebrate the festive season.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, employees of Morris Lubricants have been hard at work continuing to supply high quality lubricants to customers around the world.

The company has also responded positively to the challenges facing people, businesses and charities. Donations to Severn Hospice and Hope House Children’s Hospice, support for heritage railways across the UK and adoption of the Make-A-Wish charity are just a few of the ways the company, alongside sister businesses Morris Leisure and GB Lubricants, has been helping.

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard said: “After a massively challenging year for the people of Shrewsbury and the whole country, we wanted to do our bit to lift spirits and bring some festive cheer to the town with our Christmas lights display.

“Let’s hope that the Christmas lights are a beacon of better times to come for everyone in the new year.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
Ryan Hatton was described by the Judge as a menace to young females. Image: West Mercia Police

Telford man jailed after being ‘stung’ by paedophile hunter group

A Telford man has been jailed after he was ‘stung’ by a paedophile hunter group. He was arrested and an investigation launched by Telford CID.
Read Article
Aldi Click & Collect is rolling out its trial to three Shropshire stores

Aldi extends click-and-collect trial to three Shropshire stores

Aldi is launching click-and-collect services in Shropshire for the first time after extending its trial to three local stores.
Read Article
It’s believed the drugs were intended to be sold to children and young people. Photo: West Mercia Police

Man arrested as police seize drugs and cash in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested a man after cash and drugs worth thousands of pounds were discovered at a property in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Racing at Chelmarsh Sailing Club. Photo: Terry Gumbley

Chelmarsh Sailing Club shortlisted for national award

Chelmarsh Sailing Club has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award following a hugely successful year on the water despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Accrington Stanley

In a huge boost for Shrewsbury Town supporters, 2,000 of them will witness Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge this evening.
Read Article

Shropshire County Cricket Club announce National Counties Cricket Association fixtures for 2021 season

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s fixtures for the 2021 season have been issued by the National Counties Cricket Association.
Read Article
An architect’s impression of the proposed Oswestry Innovation Park

Oswestry Innovation Park could create 460 jobs

Residents and businesses in Oswestry are being urged to have their say on a proposed development that could inject £45 million into the town, creating 460 jobs.
Read Article
Operations Director at Team4You Nick Lewis and Branch Manager Jess Bailey

Local recruiters offer support throughout pandemic

Local recruitment firm, Team4You, is continuing to expand to provide further support for businesses and job seekers, just when they need it most.
Read Article
Hadley Park House hotel in Telford

Hadley Park House hotel triumphs in regional wedding awards

An independent Shropshire hotel has triumphed by winning the Best Wedding Venue (Historic Building) for the West Midlands region in The Wedding Industry Awards.
Read Article
The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Read Article
Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Read Article
Year 5 have made an early bid in the hope of becoming the next ‘Reading Champions!

Readers reap the rewards at Ellesmere Primary School

Bookworms at Ellesmere Primary School have caught the reading bug with the launch of a new initiative to get them excited about literature.
Read Article
The live highlights included the battle between chivalric heroes in the popular Tournament of Knights

Online audiences entertained by digital 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Audiences were treated to the authentic historic festivities of the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre when it was held online for the first time.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Christmas is coming to the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway launches its special Christmas services on Thursday 3rd December and is celebrating an enthusiastic take-up of seats on board its trains.
Read Article
Judy Collins

Folk legend Judy Collins tops artist list for Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2021

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has made its first major line-up announcement for 2021 after managing to secure the majority of its performers from this year's festival that was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
