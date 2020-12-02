Famous Shrewsbury business landmark lights up for Christmas

Some welcome festive cheer has been added to a key route into Shrewsbury town centre with the switching on of Christmas lights at a famous business landmark.

The Christmas lights display at Morris Lubricants in Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

Morris Lubricants, one of Shrewsbury’s oldest companies, commissioned a special display on the company’s clock tower and works frontage in Castle Foregate last Christmas to mark its 150th birthday.

The lights were so popular that the company has arranged another display this year to lift public spirits and celebrate the festive season.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, employees of Morris Lubricants have been hard at work continuing to supply high quality lubricants to customers around the world.

The company has also responded positively to the challenges facing people, businesses and charities. Donations to Severn Hospice and Hope House Children’s Hospice, support for heritage railways across the UK and adoption of the Make-A-Wish charity are just a few of the ways the company, alongside sister businesses Morris Leisure and GB Lubricants, has been helping.

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard said: “After a massively challenging year for the people of Shrewsbury and the whole country, we wanted to do our bit to lift spirits and bring some festive cheer to the town with our Christmas lights display.

“Let’s hope that the Christmas lights are a beacon of better times to come for everyone in the new year.”

