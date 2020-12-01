Teenage Telford entrepreneur eyeing up business management career

A Telford teenager has put her entrepreneurial skills to good use during her time at college, and has her sights set on a career in business management.

Ruth Abbotts, a former Telford Priory School student from Malinslee, has completed a level three business qualification at Telford College.

“I’m considering university with options of Chester, Coventry or Keele, and also a higher-level apprenticeship to continue my career after college as I want to go into business management or business finance,” said Ruth.

As part of her studies, 17-year-old Ruth has been involved with an award-winning Young Enterprise group called ‘Glow Up’ which created a business turning recycled packaging into items to sell.

It won a green award in the Shropshire area final for the best sustainability product.

Ruth said: “It taught me to value and appreciate everyone within a team, and it has given me the confidence boost I needed, as I was required to sell products to members of the public.

“We learnt about profit margins, adding value and breaking even. The finance unit we previously completed in year one of my course has been particularly useful for this.

“I’ve also completed work experience at a retailer called Yours Clothing and at Star World Events, where I’ve been involved in events management.

“The college is focussed on giving you the right qualifications with the best experiences to give students the best opportunities to start your career. “

Ruth said her college journey had been very positive and her favourite parts had been getting to know tutors and classmates, and taking part in enrichment activities.

“You get pushed, but you also get the support you need and independence at the same time.

“It’s different from school but in a good way. It feels like a real stepping stone into university.”

Tutor Slavka Sutton said: “Ruth has resilience and tenacity second-to-none which will see her into a promising future.”

Learner manager Teressa Hughes said: “Ruth’s determination sees her through her challenges, and her self-expectations are very high.

“With her high standards, her work is always of high quality and she’s achieved a good grade at the end of her course. We wish her well in her career.”

