Shropshire estate agent sets its sights on Worcestershire with £150,000 expansion plans

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire estate agents is expanding its geographic horizons by launching its first ever presence in Worcestershire.

Caroline Eaton, Debbie Fellows, Julia Simonds and Nick Berriman
Berriman Eaton, which has completed over 400 sales worth £165m since the first lockdown, has joined forces with two local experts to invest £150,000 into setting up a dedicated office at Churchill & Blakedown Golf Club.

Debbie Fellows and Julia Simonds have joined the firm to head-up BE Worcestershire and will be responsible for selling and letting prestigious properties across the county, from Hagley in the East to Cleobury Mortimer in the West, the beautiful village of Kinver in the north and to Droitwich Spa in the South.

The duo, who previously ran the Bromsgrove and Kidderminster offices for Andrew Grant for the past fifteen years, bring with them extensive local knowledge and expertise at valuation and identifying the perfect buyer.

They have already used this experience to create a unique five-point plan that will take the stress away from the client by getting the price right at valuation, getting the property ready for viewing, accompanied viewings, careful negotiations and a smooth exchange and completion.

“With the sad closure of the Andrew Grant offices in June, we felt there was a gap in the market for a bespoke, high-end estate agency selling the cream of the county,” explained Debbie.

“The opportunity came up to join forces with Berriman Eaton, who were looking to build on demand from existing and new clients for a dedicated Worcestershire operation.”

She continued: “It was an easy decision for us to join the team as Directors. We love the firm’s ethos, its reputation, integrity and track record for selling beautiful homes and apartments. Now it’s time to build the BE brand in a previously untapped area rich in potential.”

Julia went on to add: “Each buyer has different needs, from being near the best schools or a railway station, to having a dedicated work-from-home space.

“Understanding buyers’ needs is paramount to ensuring a smooth sale with the best price. Every house that goes on the market is someone else’s dream home and, with our experience and expertise of the local market, we can make that dream come true. We’re like old-fashioned matchmakers, but with state-of-the-art back-up and great marketing!”

Berriman Eaton was created in 2006 following the amalgamation of David Berriman and Eaton Estates and today operates from three offices in Bridgnorth, Tettenhall and Wombourne.

The company, which employs 25 people, has seen a major increase in demand for properties following lockdown, with a combination of the stamp duty holiday and couples/families looking for more green outside spaces accelerating interest in each of its core geographic areas.

It offers specialist advice on all aspects of the residential selling and purchasing process and, under the leadership of Managing Director Andy Roberts, an established lettings department is working with families, housing associations, professional sportspeople and high-profile business leaders.

Caroline Eaton, who runs the business with Nick Berriman, concluded: “We had been looking at expanding into parts of Worcestershire for some time as we have seen a dramatic increase of buyers located in the South of the region. When we realised Debbie and Julia were looking for a new opportunity, it made perfect sense to combine our strengths.

“They have some of the best local contacts in the sector and we will reinforce this by investing in a new central location and giving them all the administrative and marketing support Berriman Eaton is renowned for.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
News

News

It’s believed the drugs were intended to be sold to children and young people. Photo: West Mercia Police

Man arrested as police seize drugs and cash in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested a man after cash and drugs worth thousands of pounds were discovered at a property in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Witnesses sought after car set on fire in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was set on fire in Telford last week.
Read Article

Two arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing

Two people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire County Cricket Club announce National Counties Cricket Association fixtures for 2021 season

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s fixtures for the 2021 season have been issued by the National Counties Cricket Association.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 2 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Oxford City (AET)

Shrewsbury Town required extra time to edge past non-league Oxford City as Steve Cotterill takes charge for the first time.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 2 Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Oxford City

The post Sam Ricketts era at Shrewsbury Town begins with a second round FA Cup tie against non-league Oxford City.
Read Article
Load more

Business

Business

Roger Boyle and Richard Terry with the new products

Shrewsbury business marks milestone

One of Shrewsbury’s independent shops is celebrating with one of the world’s oldest electronics companies.
Read Article

Information Solutions become fully Cyber Essentials accredited

Information Solutions, a managed IT Services and Support company based in Shrewsbury, has recently passed full accreditation of “Cyber Essentials”, a UK government scheme.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Read Article
Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Read Article
Year 5 have made an early bid in the hope of becoming the next ‘Reading Champions!

Readers reap the rewards at Ellesmere Primary School

Bookworms at Ellesmere Primary School have caught the reading bug with the launch of a new initiative to get them excited about literature.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

Entertainment

Judy Collins

Folk legend Judy Collins tops artist list for Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2021

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has made its first major line-up announcement for 2021 after managing to secure the majority of its performers from this year's festival that was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Ludlow’s annual Medieval Christmas Fayre - Knight

Stage is set to enjoy online 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Final preparations are being made before the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre gets under way online this weekend.
Read Article
Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

