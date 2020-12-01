Shrewsbury business marks milestone

One of Shrewsbury’s independent shops is celebrating with one of the world’s oldest electronics companies.

Roger Boyle and Richard Terry with the new products

Acoustic Boutique, which supplies and installs a range of televisions and hi-fi equipment, is marking the 95th anniversary of a main supplier.

“Our founding business partner Bang & Olufsen is proud to be 95 years old and has developed a number of new products to mark the occasion,” said Roger Boyle, a director of the High Street showroom.

“The Danish company was founded by two young men, Peter Bang & Sven Olufsen, in 1925 and is now celebrating 95 years of heritage in sound, design and craftsmanship.”

Roger and fellow director Richard Terry have been selling Bang & Olufsen products, as well as other high quality audio visual brands, in Shrewsbury’s town centre for almost 15 years.

“Bang & Olufsen is seen as one of the world’s leading iconic brands so we feel this helps to make Shrewsbury a great destination town for discerning customers and adds to the offer from the wonderful range of independent shops here.

He said that Bang & Olufsen had launched a special edition of their latest headphones, the H95, a new waterproof Bluetooth speaker, the Beosound A1, and a new 48″ OLED television to mark its 75th anniversary.

“We are excited to have these new products in Acoustic Boutique and look forward to showcasing them to our customers now that we opening again,” Roger added.

