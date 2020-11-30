9.8 C
Monday, November 30, 2020
Shropshire Chamber welcomes Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as Corporate member

By Shropshire Live Business

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which has an operational base at RAF Cosford, is the latest organisation to become a Corporate member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Hanna Sebright with critical care paramedic Ryan Ferris at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity headquarters
The Corporate package is the Chamber’s newest level of membership, and is aimed at senior managers and directors seeking to recognise and achieve their full potential as leaders and professionals.

It includes 12 senior management training masterclasses a year, plus priority access to other events, corporate video hosting, complimentary training places, and a host of other benefits 

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity operates and funds three air ambulances covering Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Staffordshire, and the West Midlands.

Chief executive Hanna Sebright said: “RAF Cosford has been home to one of our charity’s operational airbases for approximately 29 years.

“Joining the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will enable us to further develop our links within the county.

“We will support our fellow members, as well as utilising several benefits including training workshops that will help fulfil our team members’ development objectives.

“We are very much looking forward to increasing our integral role within the Shropshire business community.”

Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership, added: “We are delighted to welcome Midlands Air Ambulance to our new Corporate membership programme.

“It is important that we have representation across the widest possible range of industries, and I am very much looking forward to working with the corporate cohort throughout 2021.

“The new Corporate level is designed to help organisations develop their leaders with continual professional development in five key areas of business.

“Our masterclasses focus on nurturing modern-day leaders to make their mark and help realise strategic objectives by shifting the way they communicate, motivate, innovate and performance manage.”

