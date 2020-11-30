Bluebird Care’s Claire Flavell reaches finals of Covid Heroes Awards

Claire Flavell, the Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire, has reached the final of the Bluebird Care Covid Heroes Awards.

Claire Flavell, Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire

Bluebird Care has a franchise network of over 200 businesses, and each year they would usually host their own annual Bluebird Care Awards. However, in light of Covid-19 and the immense bravery, heroism and effort shown by all team members during such unprecedented times, Bluebird Care wanted to organise something special. They therefore introduced the Bluebird Care Covid Heroes Awards 2020.

The judging panel named Claire as one of the finalists in recognition of her exceptional leadership during the pandemic. Claire’s efforts meant that staff at Bluebird Care Shropshire have been able to work safely throughout the crisis after she provided clear and concise guidance to all care workers, customers and those who work in the home care provider’s office. She also recognised that not all of the team would be able to easily familiarise themselves with the evolving guidance and so issued various summaries to make it clear for all.

Claire, who has worked at the office since 2013, also encouraged regular welfare checks with all of the office’s care workers. These discussions were led by the office team and focused on the wellbeing of their Carers and provided them with a valuable opportunity to raise any concerns or worries they may have had.

In another instance, Claire wrote letters addressed to the children of care workers at the Shropshire office to tell them how much Bluebird Care appreciate the efforts of their parents as well as the vital role they provide to others.

As well as supporting those in her team, she worked with external partners to help deliver a ‘Feed the Birds’ scheme. This initiative delivered bird feeders to customers in the community so they could enjoy wildlife from the safety of their home, boosting their emotional wellbeing during an immensely difficult period.

Speaking of Claire’s shortlisting, Ian Barnes, Owner of Bluebird Care Shropshire, said: “Claire has played a vital role in not only ensuring that our team has been supported during the pandemic, but also in keeping their spirits high. Claire’s many acts of selflessness and compassion make her truly deserving to have reached the finals of this award and the entire Bluebird Care Shropshire office extend our warmest congratulations.”

