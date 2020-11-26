8.7 C
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce responds to Chancellor’s statement

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed many of the measures announced to support the ‘economic emergency’ facing the county over the coming months.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, delivering his Comprehensive Spending Review, said the Government’s immediate priority was to protect people’s livelihoods, and lives.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “The statistics revealed today highlight the extent of the deep and damaging scars which Covid-19 has left on our economy, which is facing its largest fall in output for over 300 years.

“Many of the measures announced this afternoon are a roll-over of policies already in place, recognising the fact that for many sectors, the economic emergency has only just begun. This is a critical time for our business communities.”

Mr Sheehan welcomed support for lowest paid workers across Shropshire, and increases to the national living wage.

And he said the Government’s commitment to faster broadband, and greater mobile connectivity, would be vital for recovery in rural areas such as Shropshire – particularly at a time when more staff are working from home.

He added: “It is understandable that the Chancellor is only looking ahead for one year, rather than the usual three, given the huge uncertainties that remain.

“Unemployment is not expected to peak until the second quarter of next year, and it looks unlikely that our economy will have returned to pre-Covid levels until at least the end of 2022.

“All of this means that it has never been more important for Shropshire’s business community to stand together, supporting one another however and whenever we can. Working together, we are always going to be stronger.”

Mr Sheehan said the launch of the National Infrastructure Strategy was an important step in overcoming the longstanding infrastructure deficit – and said the time had now come to focus on fast and efficient delivery. 

News

News

Coronavirus: Tier 2 High alert restrictions for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

The county has been placed into Tier 2: High alert in the latest announcement from the Government when the lockdown is lifted.
Read Article
Charlton School attack - video still

Video showing attack on Telford schoolboy being treated as hate crime

A video circulating on social media showing a Sikh schoolboy being attacked by two other boys is being treated as a hate crime.
Read Article
An aerial view of the land earmarked for the Station Quarter development

Telford College to expand into in the town’s ‘station quarter’

Telford College is looking to set up a base in the town’s fast-growing ‘station quarter’ to deliver an exciting new range of maths and digital courses.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Cricketers at Ellesmere College

Cricketing royalty bowled over by college achievements

Ellesmere College has retained its place in the Top 100 Senior Schools for cricket in the UK - for the fourth year running!
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town sack Sam Ricketts

Shrewsbury Town Football Club Manager Sam Ricketts and Assistant Manager Dean Whitehead have left the club.
Read Article

Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town inexplicably surrender a two-goal lead as the pressure continues to intensify on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Business Live TV returns for its latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV, a collaboration between three local media organisations, returns today at 12.30pm with a brand new live show.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce responds to Chancellor’s statement

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed many of the measures announced to support the ‘economic emergency’ facing the county over the coming months.
Read Article
Joey and Julie Duhra of Jules Convenience

Family-run Telford business wins award for COVID response

A family-run Telford convenience store has been recognised for its role in spreading kindness and community spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dance School of the Year awards 2020 - Elite Dance Studios in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury dance school wins top awards

Elite dance studios have been celebrating after winning gold in the dance school of the year 2020 awards and for being this year’s Championing Positive Change winner.
Read Article
Melanie Davies from Ellesmere will appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Ellesmere knitter to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Christmas began in October for Melanie Davies from Ellesmere as she was chosen to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas to create a festive jumper as part of one of the competition episodes.
Read Article
Sandra Speck, a long-time supporter of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Heel digs help lifesaving helicopter missions

Shropshire-based line-dancing teacher, Sandra Speck, has raised enough money to fund 85 Midlands Air Ambulance Charity lifesaving missions.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ludlow’s annual Medieval Christmas Fayre - Knight

Stage is set to enjoy online 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Final preparations are being made before the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre gets under way online this weekend.
Read Article
Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Read Article
Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
Latest Articles

