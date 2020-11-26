Shropshire Business Live TV returns for its latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV, a collaboration between three local media organisations, returns today at 12.30pm with a brand new live show.

The show is produced and delivered by Yarrington, the award-winning event management company which has built a new TV studio at its headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Presented by Carl Jones of Shropshire Business and Chris Pritchard of Shropshire Live the programme will air live online via https://sbltv.co.uk/ at 12.30pm.

Chris Pritchard of Shropshire Live said: “Our first episode had a fantastic response, we had so much great feedback, it’s great to have the support of the Shropshire business community.



“We have another packed show for everyone this month, it’s going to be a busy hour and a half but we are looking forward to safely welcoming our guests to the studio.”

This month’s show includes:

– The latest Shropshire Business News.

– Jordan Watkiss, Managing Director of Coopers Gourmet Foods, the winner of the Best Manufacturer award at this year’s Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, will be visiting the studio for a chat with Carl and Chris.

– Carl visits Tern Valley Business Park to find out about the opening of phase two of the park, developed in partnership by Shropshire Council and construction partner Redstart.

– Chris is joined by Hannah Coles co-founder of Soilife a brand new product which supports your soil’s microbial community to promote healthy plants.

– Neal Hooper, Managing Director of Aico Limited in Oswestry joins Carl to chat about being crowned Company of the Year at this year’s Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

– Jessie Hinds from Rybrook Shrewsbury joins Chris for a chat about their recent online BMW 4 launch.

– Amanda Murry from Ghost Dog Films chats to Carl about their latest project.

– Find out who has won the competition for a free day in the Yarrington TV studio in Shrewsbury to make or stream your own show.

Plus there’s Ask the Expert with Nick Jones Wealth Planning, Lanyon Bowlder Solicitors and WR Partners.

Watch live from 12.30pm at https://sbltv.co.uk/ or view on-demand following the show.





Shropshire Business News sponsored by...