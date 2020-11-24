Shropshire Chamber responds to new Government lockdown rules

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Government’s decision to give businesses at least a week’s notice of the rule changes that will affect firms across England when the latest lockdown period ends next week.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

But chief executive Richard Sheehan warned that ministers cannot keep ‘turning businesses on and off like light switches’ without risking severe and damaging consequences.

He echoed the response of British Chambers of Commerce chief executive Dr Adam Marshall to the Government’s plans for the post-lockdown period after December 2, announced today.

Dr Marshall said: “Businesses across England now need to see the detail – and will judge the latest set of Covid rules on whether they are easy to understand and based on clear, transparently-presented evidence.

“They need to know that the new rules will be accompanied by commensurate support, by a significant expansion of mass testing, particularly to workplaces, and by a plan to get the economy fully open again.

“The reduction of time in quarantine for international passengers will help to re-establish connections to key markets and trade partners across the world, helping businesses that depend on the UK’s connectivity and preserving industries and livelihoods.”

Shropshire Chamber said Covid-secure businesses across the county would now be looking to the Government for a plan that keeps them, and the economy, open throughout winter and beyond.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...