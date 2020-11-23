Shropshire Festivals shortlisted for Rural Business Award

Shropshire Festivals is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a Rural Business Award.

Beth Heath receiving Shropshire Festivals’ UK Business Hero 2020 award

The local events company has been shortlisted in the Best Rural Tourism Business category at the 2020/21 awards, held in partnership with Amazon. The local company will battle it out against fellow rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the country for the chance to be named a national winner.

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, said: “This year has been an unprecedented challenge for businesses across the country but we have still had a fantastic amount of entries from rural businesses, showing the true determination of people working in the rural economy. On behalf of the RBA team, we want to say well done to Shropshire Festivals, and all the shortlisted businesses, and wish them luck ahead of the national final.”

The Rural Business Awards will be hosting an online National Final on Thursday 25th February 2021.

Shropshire Festivals have also recently been nationally recognised as a ‘UK Business Hero 2020’ by the British Chambers of Commerce. The Shropshire Chamber of Commerce nominated Shropshire Festivals for the award following their work throughout 2020, which saw them diversify in to drive-in events and hampers. They received a special message of support from HRH The Countess of Wessex, who congratulated nominated businesses on their positive contributions and wished them every success in the future.

Owner, Beth Heath, has also been nominated for a National Business Women’s Award in the Business Chameleon category. She said, “My eternal optimism and positivity has been truly tested this year, so to come to the end of 2020 with a raft of award nominations under our belt feels like a big pat on the back for making it through! We have had to be really flexible to keep the business strong. Our PR and marketing arm, Shropshire ThinkTank, is busier than ever, we have hampers flying off the shelves, lots of events lined up for 2021 and now award nominations recognising our hard work, so there is actually lots to be positive about – although of course there is lots still to be cautious about too.

“We will be crossing our fingers on the night of the awards, and whatever the result we are ready to take on 2021!”

